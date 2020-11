Susan P. "Sue" RohlesGermantown - Passed peacefully on Wed. Nov. 18, 2020, at the age of 78 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Robert and parents. Sue is survived by her cousin Charles Gauger and niece Amy Gauger, Howard Minkley, Ricky, and Mary Minkley, Bagley family, Fogerty family, and McGuire family. She is further survived by other family and friends, Pam G., Anne, Barb, Sherry and Pam.Private Services and Entombment will be held.