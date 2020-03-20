|
|
Susan Peterson
Glendale, WI - Nee Platt Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at the age of 76 years. Born in 1944, she was preceded in death by parents, William and Lucille (nee Green). Susan is survived by husband Robert; children, Mark (Wendy) Peterson and Kristin (Brad) Winger; beloved grandchildren, Robert, Kelly, Kathryn, Charlie and Henry; sister Nancy (Paul Suke) Platt; niece Heidi (Tim Losk) Suke and great-niece Eva Losk. Further survived by other relatives and close friends.
A private funeral service will be held with a celebration of life to follow this summer. Cards may be sent to the family in care of Schmidt & Bartelt 10280 N Port Washington Road, Mequon, WI 53092. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020