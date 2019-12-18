Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:45 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
(Nee Hurley) Reunited with her beloved husband Steven, Sr. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at age 71. Loving Mom of Lisa, the late Amy (Russ) Bigalke, Steve Jr. (Emi) and David (Jenni). Loving Grandma of Michelle (Dan), Shantel, Daniel, Ryan and Gaven. Dear sister of the late Judy (Steve) Hite, Sharron (Rod) Rasmussen, the late Martha (Art) See, and Dianne (Stan) Kopaczewski, and Kathy Reinke. Also loved by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial Gathering at the Funeral Home Sunday, December 22, at 2-4:45PM. Memorial Service 5PM. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Dec. 18, 2019
