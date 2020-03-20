|
|
Susan Rae (Daggett) Dean
Susan Rae (Daggett) Dean, 74, passed away on March 15, 2020. Born in Presque Isle, Maine to John and Natalie (Mooers) Daggett, she lived for many years in Whitefish Bay and Thiensville, Wisconsin before spending 37 years in Scottsdale, Arizona. A graduate of Colby College, Sue worked in banking and was co-owner of several businesses. Sue had a beautiful singing voice, and sang in perfect harmony until her last day with us. She enjoyed tennis, made amazing brownies and hot fudge sauce, was a scrapbooker par excellence, a dog lover, and a bicyclist who biked across the country with her husband. Sue was smart, hysterically funny, and most importantly, was a mentor and dear friend to all who knew her. If you were Sue's friend, she was forever in your corner. There was no end to the kindness she showed to both friends and strangers.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ross Dean; daughters Christine Aleman (Dave) and Katie Wida (Erich); grandchildren Jack Aleman, Nick Aleman, Julia Aleman, Anika Wida, and AJ Wida; her brother Peter Daggett (Chris) and sister Leigh Daggett Bowman (William); brothers-in-law Richard Dean (Jane), Randolph Dean (Kathy), and Robert Dean; as well as many dear Bowman, Daggett, and Dean nieces and nephews. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Sue's memory to Barrow Neurological Institute of Phoenix.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020