Scheer, Susan (Slough) Sue passed away unexpectedly on April 28, 2019 at age 67. She grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Washington H.S. Sue was a beloved wife, mom, sister and friend. She had a passion for cooking, as a professional, but especially for family and friends. She was as creative with sewing, making costumes for her son and all his friends, a school variety show or wedding attire for all her friends' kids. She also ran her own cleaning business. She was a second mom to her son's friends even as adults. And she was beyond generous if you needed her help. She is survived by husband Don Scheer, son Tyler (Ashlee Hill and stepson Maddox), sisters Mary Slough, Jane (William) Randar, brother Jeff (Patti) Slough, nieces and nephews Ross Slough, Meredith Randar, Nick Slough, Holly Helm and many extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by father and mother, Raymond and Dorothy Slough, brother Bob Slough and mother-in-law Doris Scheer. In lieu of flowers, make a gift to seasonshospice.org (can be done online). Please join the family for a celebration of Sue's life on Saturday, May 4 from 1 to 4 pm at Wisconsin Memorial Park, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield WI 53005. Send memories of Sue to family at [email protected]
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019