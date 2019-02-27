|
Schulz, Susan Susan Kaye Schulz died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa, WI, a few months short of her 60th birthday. She was the daughter of Julius A. Schulz and Ellen R. (Koch) Schulz, both of whom pre-deceased her. During her career as an administrative assistant, Susan worked for Allis-Chalmers in West Allis, WI and CH2M Hill in Milwaukee and in Oakland, CA. She was a lifelong member of Greenfield Park Lutheran Church in West Allis. An avid collector of kaleidoscopes, she lived surrounded by books, music, and DVDs of the many films she loved. Survivors include her sister, Linn Schulz of New Hampshire; brother Rev. Alan Schulz and sister-in-law Rev. Dr. Kathryn Kleinhans of Columbus, Ohio; two nephews Christopher and Paul Kleinhans-Schulz; cousin Kathie Boss who was a great help to Sue in the past two difficult years; other family and more friends than she believed she had. A funeral service will be held at Greenfield Park Lutheran Church (1236 S 115th St) at 2:00 on Monday, March 18, followed by burial at Highland Memorial Park. Friends may visit with the family at the church beginning at 1:00. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the or the American Civil Liberties Union.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019