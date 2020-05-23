Susan TannenbaumMilwaukee - (nee Zembrosky) Passed away May 22, 2020, at age 83, another casualty of COVID-19. A lifelong resident of Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay High School and UW-Madison graduate, and kindergarten teacher extraordinaire for 40+yrs. Always The Matriarch of her extended family, Sue will be remembered fondly by family, friends and hundreds of former Mequon/MPS students for her compassion, advocacy, determination, creativity, amazing connection with children, strong-will yet ability to giggle at herself. Sue loved cooking, over-feeding people, reading cookbooks and teaching through food. She enjoyed retirement with husband Jerry, RVing and spoiling her grandchildren. With astounding dignity, Sue started a new life after becoming blind.Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Tannenbaum; her parents Abe and Lillian Zembrosky; and her siblings/siblings-in-law Beverly/Burton Franklin, Marvin/Jean Zembrosky. Susan will be dearly missed by her beloved children, Pamela Tannenbaum/Alexander Skolnick (Philadelphia) and Todd Tannenbaum/Kirsten Spira (Madison); adored grandchildren, Jordan Tannenbaum, Alex/Ella Tannenbaum, Mose Skolnick and Charna Skolnick; sister-in-law Phyllis Galst; loving nephews, nieces, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private services, a Zoom memorial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation Nutrition Fund, Vision Forward (Milwaukee), or Saint John's on the Lake Scholarship Endowment Fund.