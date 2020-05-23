Susan Tannenbaum
Milwaukee - (nee Zembrosky) Passed away May 22, 2020, at age 83, another casualty of COVID-19. A lifelong resident of Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay High School and UW-Madison graduate, and kindergarten teacher extraordinaire for 40+yrs. Always The Matriarch of her extended family, Sue will be remembered fondly by family, friends and hundreds of former Mequon/MPS students for her compassion, advocacy, determination, creativity, amazing connection with children, strong-will yet ability to giggle at herself. Sue loved cooking, over-feeding people, reading cookbooks and teaching through food. She enjoyed retirement with husband Jerry, RVing and spoiling her grandchildren. With astounding dignity, Sue started a new life after becoming blind.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Gerald Tannenbaum; her parents Abe and Lillian Zembrosky; and her siblings/siblings-in-law Beverly/Burton Franklin, Marvin/Jean Zembrosky. Susan will be dearly missed by her beloved children, Pamela Tannenbaum/Alexander Skolnick (Philadelphia) and Todd Tannenbaum/Kirsten Spira (Madison); adored grandchildren, Jordan Tannenbaum, Alex/Ella Tannenbaum, Mose Skolnick and Charna Skolnick; sister-in-law Phyllis Galst; loving nephews, nieces, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Private services, a Zoom memorial to take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation Nutrition Fund, Vision Forward (Milwaukee), or Saint John's on the Lake Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 23 to May 24, 2020.