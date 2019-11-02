|
|
Susan V. Hauke
Mukwonago - (Nee Johnson) Passed peacefully on November 1, 2019 after having fought cancer, and we are celebrating her life on Tuesday November 12, 2019 at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL, 4747 S. 60th St. Greenfield, WI. Where a Memorial Visitation will be held from 1 - 3 PM with a Memorial Service to begin at 3 PM. Private Interment. Susan was the daughter of Floyd and Vivian Johnson.
Susan was the beloved wife of Thomas A. Hauke for over 53 years. Whenever Tom introduced her, during his time as a legislator, he would always introduce her as, "This is Susan, my Beautiful wife." That was something she never forgot even in her later years. Susan adored her two sons, Michael T. and Major Matthew D. Hauke more than they could ever know, and cherished her granddaughter, Jaeda Hauke. Susan loved the friendship and easy camaraderie that grew between her and Jaeda.
Susan worked for Barkin, Herman, Solochek and Paulsen for many years. She was asked to return a few years after Michael was born, and again after Matthew was born. The friendships formed over those years remained throughout her life. Life was good at BHS&P, and she was treated as a daughter. Fun times were had working for many years on the Great Circus Parade that was begun by Ben Barkin and Bobby Uihlein. One high point was the honor of riding on the Betsy Ross wagon as Betsy Ross. Susan then worked for the Zoological Society in Milwaukee for over 21 years and made many friends that have been valued throughout the years. She loved the Zoo and would often visit the park with her granddaughter.
She was a voracious reader ever since she learned to read, and loved many kinds of music. Susan valued life and cherished her family and friends. Susan is also survived by her best friend, Fran Hollmann, her sister and friend, Janet Roach, brother, David (Patti) Johnson, and very importantly, her much loved niece Jill (Eric) Hundley (who in so many ways was a great friend), and her beloved nephew, Brian (Karyn) Roach. She is also survived by her great-nieces.
Susan was a lover of animals, especially elephants and her Golden Retrievers. She enjoyed meeting new people and making friends wherever she went. She never met a stranger.
Susan lived in West Allis during the years her husband, Tom, was a State Representative for that district. Then, she discovered great peace and much enjoyment when the moved to their home on Lake Beulah where they lived for over 21 years. She enjoyed hosting family gatherings, fun dinner parties, and going on peaceful boat rides.
"You've got a gift...for making people smile, for going that extra mile...for caring how others feel, for being warm and real, for knowing just what to say to make everything okay."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 2 to Nov. 6, 2019