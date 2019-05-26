Services
Susan (Taugher) Wibbert

Susan (Taugher) Wibbert Notice
Wibbert, Susan (Taugher) Susan (Taugher) Wibbert, age 87, of Baraboo, Wisconsin, formerly of Milwaukee, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo. Susan was born February 11, 1932 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. In 1952, she married Thomas Wibbert, he preceded her in death in 2017. Shortly after his passing she moved to Baraboo where she met many new friends. Susan was blessed with four children; Paul (Anita), the late Scott (Jane), Craig (Rachel) Wibbert and Janet (Patrick) McMahon, two grandchildren Shannon Wibbert and Patrick (Chelsea) McMahon, and two great-grandchildren Fiona and Patrick McMahon. Further survived by many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, a brother, and 3 sisters. The family would like to thank all the staff and caregivers at SSM Health Hospice House in Baraboo for the exceptional care they provided for Sue and her family. Visitation will be held on Saturday June 1, 2019 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 8200 W. Denver Ave, Milwaukee, Wisconsin from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 noon, with a luncheon to follow the Mass. A Private burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will be at a later time. The Conway-Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 26, 2019
