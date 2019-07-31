Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:00 PM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CHAPEL, St Camillus
10201 W Wisconsin Ave
Wauwatosa, WI
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM
OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CHAPEL, St Camillus
10201 W Wisconsin Ave
Wauwatosa, WI
Susanna Lorraine (Sue) Smars


1943 - 2019
Susanna Lorraine (Sue) Smars Notice
Smars, Susanna (Sue) Lorraine (Nee Fischer) Born November 19th, 1943 and called home to her Savior July 26, 2019, age 75. She will be remembered for her keen antique collecting, wry sense of humor, and her ability to only see the best in a person. Beloved mother of Kurt Latham, Kim (Dan) Goll, and Kris (Joel Janke) Latham. Loving grandma (G-Sue) to Joseph, Katie, Chelsea, Dylan, Noah, and Kayla. Cherished sister of Arlene Kolberg and Greta Herzer. Treasured daughter-in-law of Shirley Smars. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, old and new, who she touched deeply along the way. Preceded in death by her husband Kerry Smars, her parents Theodore and Luella Fischer, and her brothers Gerald Fischer and Theodore Fischer. Please join us in CELEBRATING the life of Sue Smars: Visitation Friday, August 2nd at OUR LADY OF GUADALUPE CHAPEL, St Camillus, 10201 W Wisconsin Ave, Wauwatosa, WI from 4:30-8 PM with memorial service at 6PM. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Kris Latham who will distribute them to the Diabetes Foundation and the Salvation Army. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Camillus for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019
