Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
Susanne M. Fulghum

Susanne M. Fulghum Notice
Fulghum, Susanne M. "Susie" (nee Kuback) Found peace on Friday, July 19, 2019 at the age of 70. Loving mother of Deborah Wirtanen and Nicole Fulghum. Dear "Nanny" of Crystal (Josh) Davidson and Sydney (Jerry) Fulghum. Great-grandmother of Benjamin and Nicholas. Further survived by 1 sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation at the Max A. Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel on Wednesday, July 24 from 5 - 7 PM. Celebration of Life at 7 PM.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
