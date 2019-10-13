Services
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leonard Catholic Church
W173 S7743 Westwood Dr
Muskego, WI
1942 - 2019
Susanne M. Kiedrowski

(nee Szypszak, formerly Strelka) Born to Eternal Life October 4, 2019, age76 years. Preceded in death by her parents John and Irene (nee Kusch) Szypszak, her late husband Daniel Strelka, and numerous aunts and uncles. Beloved wife of Paul J. Kiedrowski for 45 1/2 years. Dearest mom of Steven D. (Sandra) Strelka and Joel M. Kiedrowski. Loving grandma of Jacob and Nathan Strelka. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sue graduated from Messmer HS in 1960. She worked for the Social Security Administration and later for the Veterans Administration in human resources, where she retired in 2004.

Funeral Mass Saturday, October 19, 11 AM at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego. Visitation Friday, October 18, from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home with a Prayer Vigil at 7 PM. Visitation also on Saturday at the Church from 10 AM until the time of Mass. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated.

