Suzann Estelle Collins
Cudahy - (nee: Zukowski) Suzann passed away peacefully after a hard fought battle with cancer on Aug. 10th, 2020 at the age of 69. She is survived by her husband James, brother Gregory and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Mary Zukowski. She earned her bachelor's degree from UW-Stevens Point and her master's degree from the University of Maryland at College Park where she majored in counseling and college student personnel. A strong proponent of higher education, she worked assisting students at the U. of Maryland, the U. of the Pacific, The College of William and Mary and Alverno College. Suzann loved reading and traveling. She and her husband James visited nearly all 50 states and much of Europe. She loved Scotland and all things Scottish. She also was very fond of cats, Fenton art glass and rose bowls and greatly enjoyed her memberships in the Fenton Finders of SE WI and Depression Era Glass Society glass collecting clubs. A visitation and memorial service will be held at a later announced date. Please visit funeral home website for updated service information. Memorials in her name may be made to the Cudahy Family Library, 3500 Library Dr., Cudahy, WI 53110. Condolences at sunsetoptions.com
.