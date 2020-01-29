|
Suzanne Adele Juarez
Milwaukee - Suzanne Adele (Mathews)Juarez was preceded in death by her mother Valeria Ann (Morgan)Mathews, father Russell Mathews, brother Russell Louis Mathews
She is survived by her Son Paul Sebastian Juarez and Daughter In Law Michelle Lynn Canard. Beloved Dog Buster and Grand Dog Suki. Suzanne Juarez passed away peacefully on January 25, 2020. She was 73 years old. She was a loving Mother to her two and four legged children. She studied ballet in New York City, which she loved. She spent 30 Years as a Mental Health Social Worker on The Milwaukee County Crisis Team. She had passion for theater, pizza, chocolate, and singing show tunes very loudly. She enjoyed spending time in her garden watching her beloved dogs. She was passionate about politics and advocated for Women's Rights and the less fortunate. She had a great impact on everyone she met. There will be no service per Suzanne's request.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020