Suzanne B Dorf
(Nee Bernhardt) of Bayside passed away in Phoenix, AZ on March 29th, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her loving husband Stan Dorf of 55 years. Dear mother of Robert (Stefanie) Dorf, Jon (Melissa) Dorf, and Andy (Katie Lazenby) Dorf. She was the cherished grandmother of Steven, Scott, Evan, Allison and Justin Dorf. She is preceded in death by her parents Malvin and Iola Bernhardt, in-laws Sol and Eva Dorf and brother-in-law Dr. Sheldon Dorf. Further survived by her brother-in-law Jerry (Harriet) Dorf, Phyllis Dorf, nieces and nephews.
Sue graduated from Custer High school and then graduated from the University of Wisconsin as a history major. She then returned to Custer High School and was a committed teacher. Sue had a passion for reading, travel, tennis, golf, and enjoyed the game of bridge. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Private family graveside services will be led by Rabbi Marc Berkson. Memorials to the MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St. Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. www.mds-foundation.org.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020