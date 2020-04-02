Services
Blane Goodman Funeral Service Llc
10050 North Port Washington Road
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Dorf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne B. Dorf


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne B. Dorf Notice
Suzanne B Dorf

(Nee Bernhardt) of Bayside passed away in Phoenix, AZ on March 29th, 2020 at the age of 77. She is survived by her loving husband Stan Dorf of 55 years. Dear mother of Robert (Stefanie) Dorf, Jon (Melissa) Dorf, and Andy (Katie Lazenby) Dorf. She was the cherished grandmother of Steven, Scott, Evan, Allison and Justin Dorf. She is preceded in death by her parents Malvin and Iola Bernhardt, in-laws Sol and Eva Dorf and brother-in-law Dr. Sheldon Dorf. Further survived by her brother-in-law Jerry (Harriet) Dorf, Phyllis Dorf, nieces and nephews.

Sue graduated from Custer High school and then graduated from the University of Wisconsin as a history major. She then returned to Custer High School and was a committed teacher. Sue had a passion for reading, travel, tennis, golf, and enjoyed the game of bridge. She was a devoted wife, a dedicated mother, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren.

Private family graveside services will be led by Rabbi Marc Berkson. Memorials to the MDS Foundation, 4573 S. Broad St. Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620. www.mds-foundation.org.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline