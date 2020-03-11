|
|
Suzanne Carol (Kovach) Mahr
Citrus Springs, FL - Suzanne Carol (Kovach) Mahr, age 77, of Citrus Springs, Florida, formerly of Wisconsin, died March 6, 2020. She was born September 21, 1942, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to John and Janet (Franz) Kovach.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Michael; parents John and Janet Kovach; sister Marianne Krause Huntington and brother-in-law Gerald Krause; and brother Michael Kovach.
Suzanne is survived by her son Gregory (Julie); granddaughter Samantha; sisters-in-law Marjorie Mahr and Mary Beth (Harry) Bradshaw, and Sandi Kovach; nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and many friends.
A Celebration of Life remembering Suzanne will be held at Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 439 E. Norvell Bryant Hwy., Hernando, FL 34442, on March 20, 2020. Visitation at 10:00 AM, with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Shawano, WI, date yet to be determined.
Obituary also online at National Cremation Society, https://www.nationalcremation.com/location/hudson.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020