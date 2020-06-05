Suzanne Christine "Sue" Jensen
1951 - 2020
Suzanne "Sue" Christine Jensen

West Bend, WI - Suzanne "Sue" Christine Jensen (nee Hoyt) , age 69 years, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Kathy Hospice in West Bend, WI. She was born on February 14, 1951 to John and Catherine (nee Borens) Hoyt. Sue is survived by her husband, Dennis; daughter, Sherri; sister, Kathy; 2 brothers, David and James and many grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262 338-2050




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
