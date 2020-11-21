Suzanne Daly Calvert
Suzanne Daly Calvert died on November 20, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital, Evansville, IN. She was 94 years old. She was born in Anderson, Indiana on October 11, 1926, the only daughter of Ralph and Hermina Ashbaucher Daly.
Following her freshman year in Anderson High School, Sue's family moved to the Dayton, Ohio area. She graduated from Tipp City High School, Tipp City, Ohio, and attended Denison University and Ohio State University. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.
Sue married Robert Casey Calvert in Milwaukee, WI in 1949. He preceded her in death in 2004. They had three children-Mary Calvert McCarthy (Peter), Naples, FL; Frances Land Calvert (Stephen Rackleff), Yucca Valley, CA; and Robert Casey Calvert, Jr. (Lisa), Evansville, IN. There are five grandchildren-Elizabeth Calvert McCarthy, Beverly Hills, CA; Marguerite Daly McCarthy, New York City; Richard Casey McCarthy (Margaret), Scarsdale, New York; Cameron Sailer Calvert, Asheville, NC; Lindsay Suzanne Calvert, Grand Rapids, MI. There are two great grandchildren-Peter Anthony McCarthy, and Grace Evelyn Daly McCarthy, Scarsdale, New York.
Sue joined First Presbyterian Church in Anderson when she was 12 years old and remained a faithful Presbyterian for the rest of her life. She was one of the first women ordained an Elder in Immanuel Presbyterian Church, Milwaukee, and was active in the Women's Association, serving as an officer on several occasions. She was a member of the Junior League of Milwaukee and served on the Board of Directors. She was instrumental in establishing the Pennywise Shop, a major fund raiser for the Junior League, and served as its first Chairperson.
The family lived in Highland Park, a suburb of Dallas, Texas before moving to Berwyn, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb. She was employed by the Tredyffrin-Easttown School District in Berwyn and worked closely with the Business Manager and the Board of School Directors. Her home was close to Valley Forge Park and she often enjoyed cross country skiing there with her husband, family and friends.
Sue and Bob retired in 1985 to Carmi, Illinois, where his family had owned farmland since 1809. While living in Carmi, she was honored by the Chamber of Commerce when she received the Citizen of the Year award. She was an officer of the Ladies Golf League at the Carmi Country Club, President of the White County Historical Society where she spearheaded the relocation and memorialization of the Matsel Cabin, Moderator of Presbyterian Women and Clerk of the Session at First Presbyterian Church of Carmi, a member of Kiwanis and President of Junior Aid, a group of local women interested in helping young girls in the community. She gave freely of her time to the local school district by helping first grade children learn how to read. She was secretary of Historic New Harmony Foundation.
In 2008, Sue moved to Evansville, IN and lived in a villa at the Communities of Solarbron for ten years. She quickly became involved with other Solarbron residents and was the first elected President of the Villa Association at Solarbron. She joined First Presbyterian Church in Evansville and served a term as Moderator of Presbyterian Women. She supported the Women's Fund of Evansville, the Tri-State Food Bank and USI. She was a member of the Kennel Club of Evansville.
Private funeral services will be conducted at First Presbyterian Church, Evansville. Burial will be in Big Prairie Cemetery, Carmi, IL. Memorials in her memory may be given to First Presbyterian Church, 609 South East Second Street, Evansville, Indiana 47713 or the White County Historical Society, 203 N. Church Street, Carmi, Illinois 62821.
