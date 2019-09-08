Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Suzanne E. Stern-Bitenc

Suzanne E. Stern-Bitenc Notice
Suzanne E. Stern-Bitenc

Muskego - Passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. Age 73. Dear mother of John J. and Daniel S. (Shannon) Bitenc. Loving grandmother of Sydney, Henry, William Griffin and John Benjamin. Further survived by her sister, Debra Stern, other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa.

Suzanne was an accomplished psychotherapist and a lifelong caregiver, both personally and professionally. She enjoyed planning reunions and getting together with her high school classmates. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, having good conversation with family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
jsonline