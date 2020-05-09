Suzanne GoldsteinMilwaukee - May 8, 2020, age 94 years, of Milwaukee. Beloved wife of the late Harold Goldstein. Dear mother of Gail (Martin) Komisar, Donna (Evan) Adelglass, and Melanie (Eric) Rosen. Loving grandmother of Randi (Eric) Schachter and Bradley (Sarah) Komisar; Rebecca, Brett, and Jeffrey Adelglass; Rachel and Ilana Rosen. Adorning great-grandmother of Jordan and Sloan Schachter and Simon Komisar. Special thanks to Enid Bootzin of Hearts to Home, and her caregivers Alma and Angie, for their years of caring and love.Private services. Memorials to Jewish Home and Care Center, 1414 N Prospect Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53202; Jewish National Fund, 42 East 69th Street, New York, NY 10021; or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation International, 120 Wall Street, 19th Floor, New York, NY 10005.