Suzanne H. Loeffler
New Berlin - (nee Germundson) Passed to Eternal Life Saturday, January 18, 2020, age 84 years. Beloved wife of the late Gerald. Loving mother of Mark (Amy), Philip, Steven (Susan), Andrew (Shannon) Loeffler and Meg (Gordy) Johlke. Dear grandmother of Aurora (Clarence) Delorme, Brian (Jennell), Jennifer (Gavin Briscoe), Jason (Jonathan), Zak (Addie Becker), Adam, Aaron and Samuel Loeffler, Emily Doheny, Matthew Johlke and the late Kevin Loeffler. Great grandmother of CJ Delorme, Addyson and Jackson Doheny. Sister of William (Dolly) Germundson, and the late Nyle and Peter Germundson. Also survived by her dear cousin, Prudence Negley and her sister-in-law Carol Germundson. Further survived by beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, February 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton (127000 W. Howard Ave.) 9AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Retired employee of Shared Services. Member of "The Ladies" Quilting Group. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society. The family would like to thank the staff of Legacy Hospice and Linden Grove New Berlin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jan. 26, 2020