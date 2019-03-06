|
Hemp, Suzanne (Nee Hutchinson) passed away peacefully March 2 after an eleven-year battle with Alzheimer's. Born January 30, 1933, in Antigo, WI, she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Marly P. ("Tad") Hemp and their children, Lee Hemp and Lorna ("Rory") Hemp Boll (James Boll), and grandchildren, James Cody Boll, III, and Christopher Marly Boll. Suzanne attended St. John's School and Antigo High School, graduating with honors. She then continued her education at Marquette University, where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing and was a member of Kappa Beta Gamma sorority and Alpha Tau Delta nursing sorority. She later worked as a public health nurse for the City of Milwaukee. While at Marquette, she met her future husband Tad Hemp; they married at Gesu Church and settled in the Milwaukee area, living most of their lives in Brookfield. Suzanne was active in many organizations throughout her life. She was especially proud of her chairmanships of Marquette's Homecoming festivities and the first Western Racquet Club Ladies Fashion Show Luncheon. She was an avid tennis player and walked five miles daily for twenty-five years with her good friend Kathy Klein. Loving mom, loving wife, Suzanne will be missed by many. Our family thanks Brookdale Brookfield Capital Drive for the wonderful care during Suzanne's years there. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. John Vianney Catholic Church or to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Research Center. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 9:30 am until the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. John Vianney Catholic Parish, 1755 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, WI 53005. A private interment will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 6, 2019