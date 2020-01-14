Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Gesu Catholic Church
1145 West Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Gesu Catholic Church
1145 West Wisconsin Ave.
Milwaukee, WI
Suzanne L. Ratkowski Notice
Suzanne L. Ratkowski

Of Louisville, KY, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away January 9, 2020 at age 69.

For complete obituary please visit www.rozgafuneral.com.

In lieu of ?owers please make donations to Presentation Academy (861 4th St. Louisville, KY 40203)

Visitation Saturday, January 18th from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Gesu Catholic Church (1145 West Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53233) (Please use parking lot J, south of the church). The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.

A memorial service will be held for Sue in Louisville, KY at Presentation Academy on January 23rd.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
