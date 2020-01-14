|
Suzanne L. Ratkowski
Of Louisville, KY, formerly of Milwaukee, WI, passed away January 9, 2020 at age 69.
In lieu of ?owers please make donations to Presentation Academy (861 4th St. Louisville, KY 40203)
Visitation Saturday, January 18th from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. at Gesu Catholic Church (1145 West Wisconsin Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53233) (Please use parking lot J, south of the church). The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held for Sue in Louisville, KY at Presentation Academy on January 23rd.
