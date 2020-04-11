Services
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
Suzanne Prendergast
Suzanne Le Roux "Suzie" Prendergast


1971 - 2020
Suzanne Le Roux "Suzie" Prendergast Notice
Suzanne "Suzie" Le Roux Prendergast

Died as a result of a long (non COVID-19 related) illness and entered into the fullness of Eternal Life on April 7, 2020, at the age of 48. Suzie was born in Milwaukee, WI. Beloved daughter of Barbara (nee Bornemann) and the late Thomas L. Prendergast, Jr. Loving sister of Barbara T. Prendergast and Thomas A. Prendergast (Terry). Cherished aunt of Charles Prendergast. Further survived by her beloved aunt (Simone Prendergast Carson) and 10 cousins, other relatives, and dear friends.

Suzie attended Emerson College in England studying Waldorf Education and Drama. She spent many years creating, exhibiting, and selling her unique jewelry at local craft fairs. She loved music and art and experienced joy in any celebration. Suzie was creative, loving, and insightful. She took great pleasure enjoying the beauty of Lake Michigan.

Services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials in Suzanne's name may be made to NAMI of Greater Milwaukee, 1915 N. Doctor Martin Luther King Junior Dr. Milwaukee, WI 53212.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
