Suzanne M. Anderson
Waukesha - Died Oct. 31, 2020 at age 74. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Richard D. Anderson; her daughter, Kirsten (Rae) Rose; grandchildren, Jacob and Sarah; best friend, Cindy (Richard) Wagner; cousins Kathy (Butch) Herder, and Carol (Ron) Thur, and many other friends and relatives. Memorial donations in Suzanne's name are appreciated to The St. Vincent De Paul Society Ministry at St. Mary Parish, Waukesha or the St. Mary Food Pantry. Visitation will be Thurs., Nov. 12th from 1PM until the 2:30PM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 225 S. Hartwell Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186. Face masks are required and CDC social distancing guidelines will be followed. Visit www.randledable.com
