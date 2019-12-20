|
Suzanne Pinter
Suzanne Pinter found peace on December 18, 2019 at the age of 82. Preceded in death by her loving husband Robert. Survived by her children Bob (Tammy), Ron (Barbara), Rich (Ann), and Mary Sue (Mark) Peterson. Further survived by her grandchildren Stephanie (Kelly) O'Brien, Ryan (Lay), Bobby (Ryan Siefring), Casey, Amanda (Jon) Graus, Kate, Sam, Amy (Scott) Wolf, and Hannah. Sue loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved cooking, baking, entertaining, dancing, and playing card games.
The family is delaying services until after the holidays.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019