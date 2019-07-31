|
Manthy, Suzanne R. (Nee Wujcik) Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, July 24, 2019, age 71 years. Loving mother of Chris Manthy. Dear grandmother of Sean Manthy. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, August 5th, 2019 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - Muskego at 4pm until time of Funeral Service at 5PM. Private interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Retired Vice-President of Chase Bank. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Vince Lombardi Cancer Center appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 31, 2019