Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Schwartz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Schwartz

Notice Condolences Flowers

Suzanne Schwartz Notice
Schwartz, Suzanne (Nee Holyoke) Dear wife, mother and friend passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. Born in Oconto, Wisconsin in 1926, where she met and later married her husband John of 65 years. The mother of three: Lauren Schwartz, Dr. John B. Schwartz (deceased) and Anne (John) Zwicki. Very proud grandmother of John, Michael and Daniel Schwartz, and Patrick and Hannah Zwicki. Also a blessed great grandmother of John Beckett and Aria. John and Suzanne raised their family in Elm Grove for many years, moving to Detroit for 9 years and then back to the Milwaukee area when John retired to be closer to family. Suzanne and John developed many lasting friendships along the way. With each move a rose garden was the first request from Suzanne before she could call it home. We remember Suzanne for her passion for entertaining friends and family, love of everything Christmas, cheering for the Packers and Badgers, her beautiful collection of cranberry glass and oil lamps, devotion to her loving husband and her abounding energy. Her family would like to thank the caring staff at Zilber Family Hospice for making Suzanne's last days so peaceful. Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at the Community United Methodist Church, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122 on April 20, 2019. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Memorial Service to follow. Gifts in her memory may go to the Methodist church or to a .
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now