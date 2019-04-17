|
|
Schwartz, Suzanne (Nee Holyoke) Dear wife, mother and friend passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. Born in Oconto, Wisconsin in 1926, where she met and later married her husband John of 65 years. The mother of three: Lauren Schwartz, Dr. John B. Schwartz (deceased) and Anne (John) Zwicki. Very proud grandmother of John, Michael and Daniel Schwartz, and Patrick and Hannah Zwicki. Also a blessed great grandmother of John Beckett and Aria. John and Suzanne raised their family in Elm Grove for many years, moving to Detroit for 9 years and then back to the Milwaukee area when John retired to be closer to family. Suzanne and John developed many lasting friendships along the way. With each move a rose garden was the first request from Suzanne before she could call it home. We remember Suzanne for her passion for entertaining friends and family, love of everything Christmas, cheering for the Packers and Badgers, her beautiful collection of cranberry glass and oil lamps, devotion to her loving husband and her abounding energy. Her family would like to thank the caring staff at Zilber Family Hospice for making Suzanne's last days so peaceful. Visitation and Memorial Service to be held at the Community United Methodist Church, 14700 Watertown Plank Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122 on April 20, 2019. Visitation from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM with Memorial Service to follow. Gifts in her memory may go to the Methodist church or to a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019