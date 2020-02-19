|
Suzzanne Lamm
Age 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 17, 2020 at her residence in Milwaukee. She was born November 21, 1937 in Eau Claire, WI To Gordon and Lorraine (nee Blomquist) Swanke. She married Gerald Lamm on June 20, 1958 in Eau Claire, WI. She worked as a nurse at Mt. Carmel Nursing Home in Greenfield, WI for 35 years. She is survived by her husband Gerald of 62 years and 2 brothers and 1 sister. Also survived by her children Gerald Jr. (Diane) Lamm, James (Katherine) Lamm, Linda (Steve) Conrad and Rebecca (Carl) Skroback. Suzzanne was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family, friends and other whose lives Suzzanne touched are invited to HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME on Friday, February 21 for a Memorial Gathering from 3-5PM with a Memorial Service to follow at 5PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020