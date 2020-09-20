Sydney E. "Syd" Herman Jr.Waukesha, WI - In loving memory of the greatest husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. On Friday, July 17, 2020, Sydney Herman, affectionately known as "Syd" passed away at the age of 86.He was loved by his family that covered four generations. He was married to his lovely bride, Jan for 64 years. They were blessed with three daughters. Syd was survived by his wife, Janet (Havlinek). Daughters, Kim (Ron) Rosa, Barb (Gary) Schueller and the late Debbie (Jeff) Wilcox. Grandchildren, Matthew Benavides, Becca Lemanski, Rachel Benavides, Nicole (Mike) Pappas, Ryan (Carly) Schueller, Veronica (Mike) Swinarski, Ashley (Andy) Kasten, Alissa (Mark) Sobczyk, Riley (Jerad) Johnson, and Caleb Wilcox. Great Grandchildren, Oliver, Ava, Natalie, Audrey, Lily, Lucas, Michael Jr., Sawyer, Jackson, Kayla, Pappas baby girl on the way, and the late Jasper. Brother of Luanne (Bill) Wopp and the late Lawrence (Karen) Herman.Syd was a proud veteran and a teacher with the Elmbrook School District for 36 years.Celebration of Life will be held at Harder Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Reminiscing and Military Honors at 6:00 p.m. Memorials are appreciated to the Herman Family and will be used to obtain a Memorial bench to honor Syd and be placed at one of his hunting spots at Bong. Please see the Funeral Home website for complete obituary."While he may be gone from our sight, he will never be gone from our hearts."