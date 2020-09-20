1/1
Sydney E. "Syd" Herman Jr.
Sydney E. "Syd" Herman Jr.

Waukesha, WI - In loving memory of the greatest husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. On Friday, July 17, 2020, Sydney Herman, affectionately known as "Syd" passed away at the age of 86.

He was loved by his family that covered four generations. He was married to his lovely bride, Jan for 64 years. They were blessed with three daughters. Syd was survived by his wife, Janet (Havlinek). Daughters, Kim (Ron) Rosa, Barb (Gary) Schueller and the late Debbie (Jeff) Wilcox. Grandchildren, Matthew Benavides, Becca Lemanski, Rachel Benavides, Nicole (Mike) Pappas, Ryan (Carly) Schueller, Veronica (Mike) Swinarski, Ashley (Andy) Kasten, Alissa (Mark) Sobczyk, Riley (Jerad) Johnson, and Caleb Wilcox. Great Grandchildren, Oliver, Ava, Natalie, Audrey, Lily, Lucas, Michael Jr., Sawyer, Jackson, Kayla, Pappas baby girl on the way, and the late Jasper. Brother of Luanne (Bill) Wopp and the late Lawrence (Karen) Herman.

Syd was a proud veteran and a teacher with the Elmbrook School District for 36 years.

Celebration of Life will be held at Harder Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Reminiscing and Military Honors at 6:00 p.m. Memorials are appreciated to the Herman Family and will be used to obtain a Memorial bench to honor Syd and be placed at one of his hunting spots at Bong. Please see the Funeral Home website for complete obituary.

"While he may be gone from our sight, he will never be gone from our hearts."






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
SEP
25
Service
06:00 PM
Harder Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Harder Funeral Home
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 19, 2020
Mr. Herman was my 6th grade teacher at Cottage School. He was the best! I think I became a teacher because of him. Loved being part of the rifle chub-I still have my medals. Mr. Herman touched so many lives. He'll live on in the memories of those who were lucky enough to know him. Thanks for being a part of my life! God Bless You...
Barbara LaMonte Osmon
Student
