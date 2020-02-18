|
|
Sylvester Grutza
Age 89, passed to Eternal Life Saturday, February 15, 2020. Beloved and devoted husband to Bernadine (nee Frankowski) for more than 67 years. Loving father to Gail (Joseph) Safranski, Michael (Cindy) Grutza, Leslie (Rick) Grutza-O'Leary, Matthew Grutza and Andrew Grutza. Special grampa to Benjamin (Karen) Safranski, Salena (Eugene) Kwon, Mary (Joseph) Safranski/Mikolajczak, AJ O'Leary, Sunny (Anthony) Spears and Riley Draheim. Dear great-grampa to Hanna, Leah, Hazel, August, Leopold, Drake, Asher and Autumn. Predeceased by his loving parents, Michael and Veronica Grutza, brother, sister and great-granddaughters, Ava and Willow. Further survived by his sister-in-law, Marlene Piojda, nieces, nephews and friends. Sylvester was a US Air Force Veteran and member of American Legion Post 449 and Divine Mercy Parish in South Milwaukee.
A dignified man with a wry sense of humor, Syl was an honorable, respectful person who always put his wife and family first. He was a true gentleman of the highest integrity. Syl had a sharp mind and he closely followed current events and politics. He had an uncanny ability with numbers and could work crossword puzzles in his head. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed listening to the Brewers and Packers on his collection of radios. He loved music and kept Bernadine awake for hours listening to it on his Echo Dot. He adored dogs and always carried dog biscuits in his picket. He was very proud of us his family.
Special thanks to the MICU staff at St. Luke's Hospital for their loving care.
Private services were held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020