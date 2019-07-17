Services
Gac, Sylvester "Syl" J. Sylvester "Syl" J. Gac, of Jefferson, WI, formerly of Brookfield, WI and Fort Meyers, FL, 91 years old, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Arlene; children, Tim (Kristi) Gac, Tracy (Sue) Gac, Todd (Lisa) Gac; grandson, Alex Gac. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Wisconsin Memorial Park in the Chapel of the Flowers in Brookfield. Entombment will follow. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hafemeisterfh.com
