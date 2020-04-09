|
Sylvester "Rudy" Rudzinski
Genesse - Passed away April 8, 2020 at the age of 93 years. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Patricia (nee Buchta). Loving father of Curt (Barbara), Kim (the late Jerry) Gill and Laurie (Eric) Nelson. Further survived by 6 grandchildren, nieces, nephews other family and friends. United States Navy Veteran during World War II. Due to the recent health and safety concerns private funeral services will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020