St Gregory-Great Congregation
3160 S 63rd St
Milwaukee, WI 53219
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
9:45 AM - 10:45 AM
ST. GREGORY THE GREAT
3160 S. 63rd street
Milwaukee, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. GREGORY THE GREAT
3160 S. 63rd street
Milwaukee, WI
Sylvester W. Kuzniewski

Sylvester W. Kuzniewski Notice
Sylvester W. Kuzniewski

Born to Eternal life on October 5th, 2019 at the age of 97. Loving husband of Audrey (Nee Bystra). Beloved father of Gregory (Kim), Mark (Diana) and Kevin (Kris). Dear grandfather of Katie, Tyler, Matthew (Hailey), Michelle (Reuben), Samuel and Jessica. Great-grandfather of Cayden, Aubrey and Willow. Also survived by nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 11th, 2019 from 9:45AM to 10:45AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at ST. GREGORY THE GREAT (3160 S. 63rd street, Milwaukee). Entombment to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 9, 2019
