Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 762-0154
Sylvia Budisch Notice
A long time resident of Oak Creek, died on November 21, 2019 at the age of 102 years.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Frank E. Budisch, and her sister, Ruth P. Budisch.

Sylvia worked as a bookkeeper for Ambrosia Chocolate Company for most of her adult life.

Sylvia was able to live in her home until her passing because of the wonderful and thoughtful care she received from her 24 hour caregivers from Restorative Home Care.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at St. Matthew Catholic Church (9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek). Visitation will be held at 10:00AM, followed with a mass of Christian Burial at 11:00AM. Burial will be at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery in Cudahy.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019
