|
|
Sylvia C. Rivers
(nee Scherr) October 16, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Survived by her husband Arthur, two sons Scott and Todd (Michele Stampfer), 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, other relatives and numerous friends. For more information, please visit the funeral home website.
Visitation Thursday, October 24 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH CHAPEL from 4:00 - 6:00 PM followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 PM. Additional Visitation Friday, October 25 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019