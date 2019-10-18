Services
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
(414) 281-7145
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Vigil
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Rozga-Walloch Funeral Home & Cremation Services
4309 S 20Th St
Milwaukee, WI 53221
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. ROMAN CHURCH
1810 W. Bolivar Ave
Sylvia C. Rivers Notice
(nee Scherr) October 16, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Survived by her husband Arthur, two sons Scott and Todd (Michele Stampfer), 6 grandchildren, 1 great grandson, other relatives and numerous friends. For more information, please visit the funeral home website.

Visitation Thursday, October 24 at the ROZGA-WALLOCH CHAPEL from 4:00 - 6:00 PM followed by a Vigil Service at 6:00 PM. Additional Visitation Friday, October 25 at ST. ROMAN CHURCH (1810 W. Bolivar Ave) from 10:00 - 11:00 AM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Interment St. Adalbert Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
