Sylvia Clementina "Mae" Mlachnik
Greendale - (nee Pergol) Born to eternal life on November 18, 2019 at the age of 102. Preceded in death by her husband of 69 years Albert, daughter Alberta North and daughter-in-law Mary Clare. Sylvia was very proud to be a part of five living generations.
Loving mother of: Duane, Sr. (Barb), Cheryl (Paul) Feldhausen, Lawrence (Nancy) and Timothy (Toni). Proud Grandma of: (18), Great-Grandma of (48) and Great-Great-Grandma of (22).
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 7, 2019 beginning at Noon with Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM, at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego. Private entombment at St. Adalbert Cemetery. For full notice, please visit our website at: www.churchandchapel.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019