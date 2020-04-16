Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Kuhnke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia D. Kuhnke

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia D. Kuhnke Notice
Sylvia D. Kuhnke

Milwaukee - Found peace on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Alfred C. Kuhnke Jr. Loving mother of Keith (Barbara) and Kenneth (Susan) Kuhnke. Proud grandma of Prez and Vinny. Dear sister of Frank Kubik, Valentine (Dorothy) Kubik, Esther (Elmer) Kulhanek, and Theodore (Carol) Kubik. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline