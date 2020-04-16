|
Sylvia D. Kuhnke
Milwaukee - Found peace on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, age 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Alfred C. Kuhnke Jr. Loving mother of Keith (Barbara) and Kenneth (Susan) Kuhnke. Proud grandma of Prez and Vinny. Dear sister of Frank Kubik, Valentine (Dorothy) Kubik, Esther (Elmer) Kulhanek, and Theodore (Carol) Kubik. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 16 to Apr. 26, 2020