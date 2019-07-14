|
Maciejewski, Sylvia D. (Nee Buergermeister) Passed away July 10, 2019 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Roman. Loving mother of Christine, Kathleen Wilkum (Dan), Eileen Leibly (Dave), James, JeanMarie, Linda Manteufel, and Mary. Caring grandmother of Sherry, Tina, Matt, Tabatha, Tiffany, Terrell, Angela, and Toby. Dear great-grandmother of Dale Jr., Dakota, Dominic, Daisy, Ashton, Vanessa, and Roman. Sister of Helen Nisenbaum. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 31, from 4 PM - 7 PM, at the funeral home. Funeral Service to follow at 7 PM. Interment at St. Adalbert's Cemetery on Thursday, August 1, at 9 AM. In leiu of flowers, memorials to the Maciejewski family are appreciated. Special thanks to the staff at Southpointe Health Care Center for their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019