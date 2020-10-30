1/
Sylvia Davies
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Davies

Born to eternal life on October 19 at age of 87.

Preceded in death by beloved husband, James Mills Davies, and parents Anton and Helen Lechner (second mother, Lillian). Loving mother of Brian (LeeAnn), Paula, Jeff, Tom (Kathy), Judy (Jeff Fortier), and Jimi. Proud and loving grandma to Carly, Owen, Tristan, Grace, Kate, and Mia. Great-grandma to Nora, Anton, and Ionna. Also survived by her sister, Doris (the late Edward Muczynski,), nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

Sylvia was raised in South Milwaukee and graduated from Notre Dame H.S. and Cardinal Stritch College. Sylvia had a lifelong love of music, reading, and God which she shared with her family. In retirement, Sylvia especially devoted herself to her Catholic faith through Bible studies, prayer, and devotions, especially The Rosary and The Divine Mercy.

Special thanks to St. James Parish (Franklin, WI) for their prayers and outreach.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to South Milwaukee Human Concerns, St. James Parish, or your favorite charity appreciated

Visitation Friday, November 6 at St. James Catholic Church (7129 S 27th St, Franklin) from 10 to 11 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved