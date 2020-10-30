Sylvia Davies
Born to eternal life on October 19 at age of 87.
Preceded in death by beloved husband, James Mills Davies, and parents Anton and Helen Lechner (second mother, Lillian). Loving mother of Brian (LeeAnn), Paula, Jeff, Tom (Kathy), Judy (Jeff Fortier), and Jimi. Proud and loving grandma to Carly, Owen, Tristan, Grace, Kate, and Mia. Great-grandma to Nora, Anton, and Ionna. Also survived by her sister, Doris (the late Edward Muczynski,), nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Sylvia was raised in South Milwaukee and graduated from Notre Dame H.S. and Cardinal Stritch College. Sylvia had a lifelong love of music, reading, and God which she shared with her family. In retirement, Sylvia especially devoted herself to her Catholic faith through Bible studies, prayer, and devotions, especially The Rosary and The Divine Mercy.
Special thanks to St. James Parish (Franklin, WI) for their prayers and outreach.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to South Milwaukee Human Concerns, St. James Parish, or your favorite charity
appreciated
Visitation Friday, November 6 at St. James Catholic Church (7129 S 27th St, Franklin) from 10 to 11 with Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Interment Arlington Park Cemetery.