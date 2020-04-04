Services
"Blane Goodman Funeral Service, LLC (The Chapel)"
3601 N. Oakland Ave.
Shorewood, WI 53211
Resources
More Obituaries for Sylvia Gindlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sylvia Gindlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sylvia Gindlin Notice
Sylvia Gindlin

Milwaukee - (nee Tovian) born May 14th, 1930 in Chicago, IL passed away April 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Harold Gindlin, parents Abe and Dora Tovian, sister Alice (Jack) Tuler, brother Morris (Sylvia) Tovian and sister Esther Tovian. Sylvia is survived by son Mark Gindlin, Milwaukee, Robert (Mary Jo) Gindlin, Milwaukee, grandson Harrison (Hayley) Gindlin, Minneapolis and great-granddaughter Ruthie. Also survived by nephew Dr. Floyd (Marcia) Tuler MA, Gail (Dr. Eugene) Friedman, Chicago and nephew Dr. Steven (Merle) Tovian, Chicago. Sylvia was a beautiful, loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Private services to be held Monday, April 6th, 2020. Special thanks to the Jewish Home and staff for caring for Sylvia over the past years. Contributions would be appreciated to Congregation Shalom or Ovation Jewish Home and Care Center.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sylvia's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline