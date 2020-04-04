|
|
Sylvia Gindlin
Milwaukee - (nee Tovian) born May 14th, 1930 in Chicago, IL passed away April 3, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Harold Gindlin, parents Abe and Dora Tovian, sister Alice (Jack) Tuler, brother Morris (Sylvia) Tovian and sister Esther Tovian. Sylvia is survived by son Mark Gindlin, Milwaukee, Robert (Mary Jo) Gindlin, Milwaukee, grandson Harrison (Hayley) Gindlin, Minneapolis and great-granddaughter Ruthie. Also survived by nephew Dr. Floyd (Marcia) Tuler MA, Gail (Dr. Eugene) Friedman, Chicago and nephew Dr. Steven (Merle) Tovian, Chicago. Sylvia was a beautiful, loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Private services to be held Monday, April 6th, 2020. Special thanks to the Jewish Home and staff for caring for Sylvia over the past years. Contributions would be appreciated to Congregation Shalom or Ovation Jewish Home and Care Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020