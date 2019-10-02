Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church
9400 West Congress Street
Wauwatosa, WI
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Sylvia Jafferis


1927 - 2019
Sylvia Jafferis Notice
Sylvia Jafferis

Elm Grove - Passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 28, 2019, age 91.Loving wife of Jim for 72 years. Cherished mother of Christine (Craig) Baumann, Paula Jafferis, and her dog Mickey.

Sylvia's entire life was based on love. She loved being with her friends, teaching Humanities in high school, her religion and church, traveling, gardening, but most of all she loved her family.

Visitation will be held at ANNUCIATION GREEK ORTHODOX CHURCH, 9400 W. Congress St., Wauwatosa, WI 53225, on Friday, October 4, 2019, 10:30-11AM. Service at 11AM. Reverend Father Ciprian Sas will preside over the service. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
