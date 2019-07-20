|
|
Kaufman, Sylvia (Nee Greenberg) July 18, 2019, age 92 years, of Shorewood. Beloved wife of Bernard Kaufman. Dear mother of Ellen (Ben) Mandelman, the late Gary (Jan) Kaufman, and Laurie (the late Gary) Schmidt. Loving grandmother of Joel Mandelman, Emily Mandelman; Aaron (Alexandria) Kaufman, Noah Kaufman, Anna (David) Springob, and Asher Kaufman; Brian (Christine) Schmidt and Steven Schmidt. Cherished great-grandmother of Julian and Vivian Schmidt; David Springob. Preceded in death by siblings Sol (Phyllis) Greenberg, Esther (Al) Toll, Irv (Reva) Greenberg, brothers and sisters in law Dave (Rose) Kaufman, Sam (Gertrude) Kaufman and Art Teplinsky. Further survived by sister-in-law Lily Teplinsky and many loving nieces and nephews. Sylvia and Bernie had a beautiful marriage of 72 years. They were best friends and shared a work life at East Side Foods grocery store. They cherished their many friends. Sylvia was a skilled knitter, terrific Mahjong and Canasta player, and avid golfer (she had 3 holes-in-one; her husband had none). Her greatest joy was her family. Funeral services 10 AM Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun, 2020 W. Brown Deer Rd., River Hills. Interment Beth Hamedrosh Hagodel Cemetery, 134 S. Dana Ct., Milwaukee. Luncheon at Congregation Emanu-El B'ne Jeshurun following internment. Memorial contributions to a are appreciated. The family wishes to express their gratitude to Dr Henry Schnitzler, the caring staff of Harbor Chase and Badger Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 20, 2019