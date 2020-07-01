Sylvia M. Brazeau
Sylvia M. Brazeau

(nee Ryshke) Passed peacefully into eternal rest with the Lord on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at age 100. Preceded in death by loving husband, Marvin and sons, Kenneth (Kathleen, deceased) and Warren. Survived by devoted daughter Linda (Leon W. Weissgerber, deceased). Also survived by grandchildren, Kurt Brazeau and Kim (Ted) Cvikota, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Due to Covid, a private family service was held. A special thank you to the caring staff of St. Camillus Hospice and Aurora Zilber Family Hospice. Donations in Sylvia's name can be made to the St. Vincent de Paul meal program or a charity of your choice.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
