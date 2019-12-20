Services
Sylvia M. Mankiewicz

(Nee Dzendzera) Born to Eternal Life on December 18, 2019 at the age of 72 years. Preceded in death by her husband Rodney. Loving mother of Matthew and Michelle Mankiewicz. Dear sister of Cecile, Carie and Mark Dzendzera. Further loved by other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, December 27 at St. Anthony Parish, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls from 9:30 AM until time of Funeral Mass at 11 AM. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019
