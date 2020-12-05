1/1
Sylvia M. (Beaudry) Wilkowski
1917 - 2020
Sylvia M Nee Beaudry Wilkowski

Entered into eternal life Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at the age of 103. Born May 9th, 1917 to Elizabeth and Arthur Beaudry in Two Rivers, WI. Sylvia was married on January 25th, 1936.

Sylvia was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Waterford, WI. Memorial services will be held on Monday, December 14th, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church (305 1st St. Waterford, WI 53185). Visitation from 9:30am to 10:50am, with Mass at 11:00am. Following the service lunch will be served at Integrity Celebration Center (2789 Browns Lake Drive Burlington, WI 53105).

Private committal at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church.

Services Entrusted to:

Integrity Funeral Services

www.integrityfunerals.net

262-514-4600




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
14
Funeral service
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Burlington- Celebration Center
Funeral services provided by
Integrity Celebrations Center
2789 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
262-514-4600
