Sylvia Mae (nee Schuler) McDonaldWaukesha - Passed away on Sun., Oct. 11, 2020 at the age of 80, due to complications from diabetes. Sylvia was a 1959 Graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School and was a beloved member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church. Preceded in death by her husband, James A. McDonald Jr., and parents Milton and Marvel (nee Henke) Schuler. She is survived by siblings, other family and friends. Visitation will be held on Sat., Oct. 17th from 11:00AM until the time of the 1:00PM Funeral Service at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, 1941 Madison St., Waukesha, WI. Interment will be Mon., Oct. 19th, at Highland Memorial Park.