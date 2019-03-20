|
Eichner, Sylvia O'Malley Sylvia O'Malley Eichner, born June 30, 1929, entered eternal life on Monday, March 18, 2019, the day after St. Patrick's Day. The daughter of Mike and Ida Mary (Roberts) O'Malley, Sylvia was born and raised in Rhinelander, Wisconsin, the fifth of seven children. She married her beloved Tom in 1952 and shared 46 years of marriage. A loving family began with the arrival of Tommy, followed by Timmy (Kathy), Sylvia (Dr. Donald McDonald), Anne (John Dellemann), John (Colette), Daniel (Mary), Joe (friend Heidi), Charlie (Heidi), Ted, and Clare (Brad Taylor). Sylvia was further blessed with 22 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Sylvia was most proud of being a loving wife to Tom and mother to her ten children, as she would say "I had fun". She was also very proud to be a graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing in Milwaukee, being named Milwaukee Journal's "Best Cook on the Block" and more than anything else of being an O'Malley. She was never happier than when she and Tom were hosting family gatherings at their home in Wauwatosa where they lived for 30 years before moving to Oshkosh. She will be deeply missed. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Tom in 1998 and son Tommy in 1995, her parents, sister Ida Mary Pearce, brother Colonel Patrick O'Malley, and dear friend and sister-in-law Sr. Verda Clare Eichner. Visitation will be held on Friday March 22 at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 830 Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh from 9:00 - 11:00 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. Memorials in her name can be directed to the Oshkosh Public Museum and St. Raphael Parish. Fiss & Bills Funeral Home (920)235-1170
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019